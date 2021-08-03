School is in session on the campus of Wiley College for the first time in more than a year as students returned for in classroom instruction at the Marshall university for the start of the fall semester on Monday.
Wearing masks, social distancing and submitting to temperature checks, the students celebrated returning to the HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) classrooms for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in more than 19 months ago.
University officials on Monday said Wiley College anticipates more than 500 on-campus students this fall.
Freshman students hosted an induction and rites of passage ceremony on campus Sunday as they pledged to always commit to the “preservation of leadership and service.”
University officials on Monday also said students are adhering to a strict COVID-19 prevention guideline on campus and will also receive tuition credit if they pledge to always wear a mask on campus and get the COVID-19 vaccination.
“As families of new students visited the campus, they experienced extensive COVID-19 prevention activities, including screenings, testing, and access to a vaccination clinic,” officials said. “The college will also be offering a $500 credit to students who participate in the Wiley College Safe Community Program. The program will include agreeing to wear their mask at all times, completion of a COVID-19 prevention session, and vaccinating.”
Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. said the university is happy to welcome students back on campus.
“We are ready to receive our students on Wiley’s campus and our virtual programs,” he said in a letter to students. “Wiley College is home. Those who have accepted the honor of being part of this academic community are reminded that we are a premier liberal arts institution with an intentional focus on social good and leadership. You are part of one of the most affordable accredited historically black colleges in Texas. In addition to our 17 academic programs, you are part of a community that boasts an award-winning A Capella choir, championship athletic teams, and leadership development programs to support your future community building and activism. Wiley College is a place where excellence is present, and our aspirations are extraordinary.”