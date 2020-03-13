Wiley College students on Thursday had a break from their studies to cuddle with some “furr-iendly” visitors while learning about health issues and graduate programs during two simultaneous fairs on campus.
Students were able to take advantage of the bi-annual Health Fair on Thursday where they cuddled homeless dogs looking to be adopted and met with health industry representatives about health issues relevant to them and their family members.
On the other side of the Student Union Center on Thursday, soon to be Wiley College graduates we’re meeting with representatives from Texas and Louisiana based graduate schools as part of the biannual Graduate Fair.
“We know that a great number of our students go on to attend graduate school so we bring in representatives from institutions we have partnerships with so they can learn what they need to do to attend graduate school,” Wiley College’s Director of Career Services Kendra Sharp said Thursday. “We have partnerships with several of these schools so they’ll waive applications fees and things for our Wiley College graduates.”
Back over at the Health Fair, Wiley College’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Rae Lundy said the health fair helps students learn about health issues that mainly affect African American students and Hispanic students, such as high blood pressure, sickle cell anemia, diabetes and others.
“We have representatives from different health organizations that inform students on how to prevent these health issues that most affect the African American and minority communities,” Lundy said. “We also have Healthcare Express here informing them about how to prevent the spread of coronavirus and during the fall Health Fair, we have organizations that talk about flu and cold prevention.”
Lundy said the Pet Place of Marshall was on hand to offer emotional health support by bringing dogs to pet.
“A lot of our students are away from home, and away from their own pets and we know animals can reduce stress and anxiety,” she said. ”So several times throughout the school year, we will have them come out to provide emotional support, for example, they came a couple of weeks ago as students prepared for midterms.”
The Pet Place and the Humane Society currently have five dogs and about seven cats looking for their “ furrever“ homes.