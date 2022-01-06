Wiley College students will soon return to classes next week for the start of the spring 2022 semester, and when they do, they will immediately begin a campuswide quarantine.
Wiley College officials announced Wednesday that staff returned on Monday and students will return a week later on Jan. 10.
When students do return to campus, under the university’s new COVID-19 procedures and protocols, they will immediately be tested for COVID-19 and all students and staff will remain on a campuswide quarantine until Jan. 22.
During the mandatory quarantine, no guests will be allowed on campus and the students will attend classes virtually. Students and staff will also be under a mandatory mask requirement while on campus as part of the new protocols. Students who refuse to wear a mask, both indoors and outside, will face suspension.
“As the COVID-19 Global Pandemic continues to spike and introduce new variants, Wiley College is updating its COVID-19 prevention protocols and implementing the following mandatory procedures to reduce the possibility of spread on our campus,” Wiley College officials posted on the university website.
In addition to virtual classes, all meetings students must have with faculty and staff will also be conducted virtually.
Students will begin moving back into the dorms this weekend, and the mandatory COVID-19 testing will be held at Dogan Hall on Saturday and Sunday before attending classes on Monday.
This weekend’s testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and students must visit a website to complete the pre-registration process at https://form.jotform.com/213384916711154. Students needing to test after 6 p.m. should call the Office of the Dean of Students at (903) 503-2840.
Only one guest per student is allowed to help with the move-in process this weekend, and each guest must also submit to a COVID-19 test with their accompanying student. Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine off campus before returning to the university.
During the on-campus quarantine that lasts until Jan. 22 for all students and staff, students are required to stay on campus and only have limited off-campus interactions. Students needing to leave the campus during the quarantine will have to submit a request that will be reviewed through the University’s Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.
Throughout the quarantine and semester, students and staff will be subject to participate in random or regular COVID-19 testing. Any students arriving to campus after Jan. 12 will be place in isolation at Jackson Hall for up to two weeks after completing their COVID-19 test upon their arrival to campus.
“We strongly request you arrive on Jan. 8 or 9, to ensure you do not have to be placed in isolation,” officials said online.
Wiley College officials are also asking students to be fully vaccinated and obtain their booster vaccinations. In order to offer incentives for vaccination, the university will offer students a $500 tuition credit for any student vaccinated by Jan. 22. Students who obtain their booster by Jan. 22 will be eligible for a $250 tuition credit.
Vaccine and booster clinics will be provided throughout the semester, with the first set for 9 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 13.
During the campuswide quarantine, Wiley College Police and Security will be enforcing the no visitor and limited off-campus travel policy. The no visitor or guests policy will continue during campus quarantine.