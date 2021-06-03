Prospective Wiley College students looking to attend the university this fall now have a new incentive to sign up early for enrollment.
The Marshall-based Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) campus announced this week a new financial incentive for new Wiley College students enrolling now for the fall 2021 semester.
“We have a new incentive, a $750 tuition credit, for all new Wiley College students if they enroll for the fall semester before June 28,” Wiley College spokeswoman Maya Brown said Wednesday. “This is a new opportunity for students enrolling early for the fall.”
The $750 tuition credit for new students who enroll before June 28 is just another one of the steps Brown said the university has taken in recent years to make Wiley College the most affordable HBCU. The four-year university has also waived the general application fee for new students.
In 2019, the university rolled out its “Wiley Cares Campaign,” which offered 20 percent reduced tuition, in addition to other benefits for new and current students, dependent upon individual financial need.
The university also detailed this week a three step process that will easily allow new students to complete enrollment.
Prospective students can submit their official transcript, submit their housing application and fee and submit their intent to enroll form to complete sign up.
The university, which currently enrolls about 742 students, offers 20 bachelor’s degree plans and an associate degree plan, as well as internship opportunities.
Interested prospective students can find submission and application forms available at www.Wileyc.edu.