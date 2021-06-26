Wiley College students returned to on campus classes this week for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as incoming freshmen moved in to begin their Summer Bridge 2021.
Summer Bridge 2021 allows first year university students a chance to get a jump start on their college experience by spending the summer on campus earning up to 12 credit hours of class time.
The fall semester classes officially kick off on Aug. 2 but those students who register for classes by Monday will earn a $750 tuition credit as per Wiley College’s newest sign up initiative.
“We have a new incentive, a $750 tuition credit, for all new Wiley College students if they enroll for the fall semester before June 28,” Wiley College spokeswoman Maya Brown said previously. “This is a new opportunity for students enrolling early for the fall.”
University officials were also urging students to sign up now for housing as rooms are going fast.
The $750 tuition credit for new students who enroll before Monday is just another one of the steps Brown said the university has taken in recent years to make Wiley College the most affordable HBCU. The four-year university has also waived the general application fee for new students.
In 2019, the university rolled out its “Wiley Cares Campaign,” which offered 20 percent reduced tuition, in addition to other benefits for new and current students, dependent upon individual financial need.
The university also detailed a three step process that will easily allow new students to complete enrollment.
Prospective students can submit their official transcript, submit their housing application and fee and submit their intent to enroll form to complete sign up.
The university, which currently enrolls about 742 students, offers 20 bachelor’s degree plans and an associate degree plan, as well as internship opportunities.
Interested prospective students can find submission and application forms available at www.Wileyc.edu.