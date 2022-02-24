Almost a dozen Wiley College mass communications students interested in filmmaking were surprised by a video conference with rapper T.I. (Tip) Harris on Wednesday after fellow Atlanta-based Propel Center awarded the university a $300,000 grant to film a short movie with the musician’s production company.
The Propel Center, which was founded by Apple and the Southern Company, awarded the $300,000 Impact Grant to Wiley College President Herman Felton Jr. on Wednesday as part of Apple’s Nationwide Investment in Racial Equity and Justice initiative.
The Propel Center is committed to advancing equity in education by serving as a global leadership and innovation hub for HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) and has selected 15 institutions across the nation to receive a total of $3 million to be spent towards programs for student and research-centered projects. Each of the projects is focused on agriculture technology and arts and entertainment initiatives.
Wiley College’s arts and entertainment grant will be used to create a short film/episode in partnership with T.I.’s production company Grand Hustle Entertainment.
“We are lucky enough to get to partner with Grand Hustle Entertainment to create a film about freedom, from the perspective of students,” Wiley College Chief Operating Officer Tashia Bradley said Wednesday. “We want to look at it with Mrs. Opal Lee, our famous alum and grandmother of Juneteenth.”
The $300,000 will be used to cover the production costs of the film and will allow for students involved in the work to receive a small stipend.
Wiley College Chairperson and Assistant Professor of Mass Communications Natalie Hill said Wednesday her mass communication students who expressed interest in filmmaking, script writing, editing and more were selected to participate in the project.
One of those 11 students to be involved in the project is senior Darrius Greene, who said speaking with T.I. on Wednesday and being involved in the making of a film brings together two of his biggest passions — music and filmmaking.
“I’m extremely excited,” Greene said. “I’m a very, very big fan of T.I. because we have similar stories and upbringings. I also write, perform and produce my own music, as well as shoot music videos and other films, which I post on social media and my YouTube channel. Being involved in a bigger project like this for me is a big opportunity, and I’m looking forward to this experience.”
Grand Hustle Entertainment was approached by the Propel Center to select an HBCU to partner with for a short film, and the Atlanta-based production company chose Wiley College.
“Apple and Propel Center did all the selection of the winning grants institutions and the industry partners were invited to join and we were told of the different projects that each institution wanted to do,” T.I.’s Chief of Staff Thuy-An Julien said Wednesday. “With Tip’s focus on social justice and the Opal Lee freedom story, which is super interesting to him, we chose to work with Wiley College. We were offered a few schools and Wiley College is the one we chose to work with. We really wanted to do a project that fell in line with where he’s going at this point in his life.”
Hill said students will soon begin work on the script for the short film, planning shoot sites and days, setting a budget and learning along the way everything that goes into making a film or TV episode. The students will work and learn from the industry professionals at Grand Hustle Entertainment throughout the project.
Julien said the plans are for this short film to be an ongoing project and partnership, hopefully a series of episodes.
“A key factor is that we are trying to create something where this is like a pilot to a series,” Julien said. “Clearly you guys got the grant for this project. Production is expensive and we want to create something sustainable so that some network whether it be Apple, Netflix, Hulu, Facebook or YouTube says, ‘This is great, we’ll fund your next episodes.’ So the thought process is that whoever is in the writing camp, you guys would be writing the whole time and begin writing another episodes until we have six episodes. We can then take those scripts to a network and sell them and license them and get a check and produce the next episodes. We don’t want this to be a one-off project for Wiley College. The end goal of it all is to make you guys have real world experience and can go into Hollywood saying, ‘I worked on this series,’ and then you can have a career based on those skills you learned.”
Felton said the university is eager to continue its long partnership with the film industry.
“Wiley College has a long history and exciting future that we are eager to tell through the eyes of our students. We are excited to provide our students with a real-world experience in the entertainment industry. With our industry partner, Grand Hustle Films, we know that our students will have a memorable experience and create a product that can be marketed to a global audience. This experience is an exciting opportunity for our students to work with all aspects of the film industry,” he said.