Marshall Fire Department was honored to participate in a special 9/11 Prayer Vigil, hosted by Wiley College on Wednesday for Marshall’s first responders and in honor of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice during the terrorist attacks on America 18 years ago.
Wiley’s Chaplain offered remembrances of growing up in Newark, New Jersey, as she remembered the fears of that day. She also offered encouraging words of faith as she told of Wiley’s chapel grounds being broke on that very same day years ago.
The students marched silently behind a Marshall fire unit with lights lit.
“This was very special to me and my men and we thank them so much for remembering,” said Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper.