Students at Wiley College will host a watch party for the Urban One Honors televised show, created by Marshall native and Vice President of Programming of Radio One, Kashon Powell.
“The students at the HBCU (historically black college and university) Wiley College where Kashon’s sister, Rita Thomas , an adjunct professor will be hosting an Urban One Honors watch party in support of the airing of Urban One Honors on TV One,” Radio One DC Promotions Director, Jânine Brunson-Johnson, informed.
The program is set to air Monday, Jan. 20, at 8 P.M./7C on TV One.
Urban One Honors was created by Marshall native, Powell, and is presented by Radio One’s Washington, D.C., market’s cluster of radio stations: Majic 102.3 and 92.7, WKYS 93.9, Praise 104.1, WOL 1450, Spirit 1340, and The Team 980 and 95.9, which is one of the markets that Powell oversees.
“The televised event heralds the accomplishments of individuals, who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community,” Johnson noted.
Co-hosted by Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes and actor Chris Tucker, the star-studded event celebrates the 40-year legacy of Radio One and honors some of the biggest names in film, television and music.
Honorees include Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx Entertainment Icon Honor), Grammy Award-winning recording artist and producer Missy Elliot ((Music Innovation Honor), veteran music executive Sylvia Rhone Lifetime Achievement Honor), Grammy Award-winning artist Chance the Rapper (Represent Change Honor) and actor/dancer and star of “Pose,” Ryan Jamaal Swain (Represent Pride Honor).
Special recognitions for the evening include executive legend Clarence “The Black Godfather” Avant (Represent Opportunity), civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton (Represent Leadership) and Emmy Award-winning actor Billy Porter (Represent Excellence).
The event also features riveting performances from Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar Brandy, Grammy-nominated rapper Wale, new artist Jac Ross, Pastor Charles Jenkins, along with a special musical tribute to the late, two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, James Ingram, by Ne-Yo, Eric Benét, Chanté Moore and Al B. Sure!
Special appearances by Alfred Liggins, III, veteran radio personality Tom Joyner, entrepreneur and TV personality Ray J, rapper/radio host Da Brat and Reach Media/Radio One personalities Willie Moore, Jr. and Dyana Williams round out the show.
Ford Motor Company serves as presenting sponsor of the event.