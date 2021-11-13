As an expression of thanks, Will of God Family Ministries founders and co-pastors Alvin and Glenda Clay will host a Family and Friends service, starting at 11 a.m. this Sunday, to mark the couple’s last service in Marshall before relocating to Maryland.
“I just wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to the Marshall community, who was so receiving of my husband and me when we got back here,” said Glenda. “Of course, I was a native Marshallite, but he wasn’t, but they welcomed him with open arms.”
After relocating back to Marshall nearly 18 years ago, Glenda, a Marshall native, and Alvin, a native Virginian, will be moving to Maryland to be closer to family. While they will miss the Marshall community immensely, the Clays are pleased that the seed that they planted through Will of God Family Ministries will continue to grow, as the doors will remain open for worship.
“We’ve been able to participate in ministry here and to do a lot of great work, I think, for the Lord,” said Glenda.
“The important thing I want people to know is that Will of God does not have to stop, because a ministry is bigger than two people,” she said. “So I want people to continue, especially in the Marshall community, to go to church and to work in church and to serve in church.
“Everything that we do starts with a single thought and it grows from that thought. And we have been so blessed to be here in Marshall and to see something that God allowed us to plant and to see how he allowed it to grow and to thrive,” she continued. “So, I want people to know they will still be able to worship at Will of God. It’s going on as long as God says so. They’re welcome to go and worship there on Sundays at 11 a.m. I don’t want people to think (because) they’re gone, it’s over and we stopped. No, we want it to continue on.”
The 11 a.m. Sunday services will continue with guest ministers presiding.
“This is not shutting the door down. We’ll have people coming in,” said Glenda.
Planting a Seed
Prior to their assembly in a church building, the Clays began their ministry in the Marshall community with the establishment of Will of God Family Ministries in 2004. Through the ministry, Glenda birthed an interdenominational and intergenerational women’s music ministry dubbed Women Worshipping God Through Music Choir.
“It was an interdenominational female choir,” said Glenda. “We had a wonderful time.”
The Clays then expanded Will of God Family Ministries through the creation of a Sunday School radio ministry that was broadcast on KMHT.
“We did the international Sunday School lesson every Sunday morning. We did that for 14 years” said Glenda, sharing the ministry enabled listeners to attend Sunday School in the comfort of their homes, cars or wherever a radio was available.
Following Glenda’s ordination in 2007, the ministry hosted its first worship service at Marshall Convention Center. The ministry has been at its current location, 107 W. Meredith St., since 2013.
“God allowed us to plant a ministry in Will of God Family Ministries,” said Glenda. “The impetus behind that was building strong families for God. We were able to do Vacation Bible Schools, teach adult Bible lessons. We taught the youth one night and adults on another night. We had plenty of fellowship with each other.
“We’ve participated with Mission Marshall and in the community wherever we could,” she said.
The ministry has also hosted a Daughters of God Conference and partook in and hosted interdenominational services through the Marshall Ministerial Alliance.
“One of the most exciting things that we did for that is when we started having unity services,” Glenda reminisced. “That brought people together. Also, at Holy Week, we would go from church to church and we would have services during that week. That was a very nice fellowship.”
The Clays hosted a Hymn Sing last Sunday, inviting all to come out and sing their favorite hymns and songs of the gospel.
“We just wanted people to come together and be able to sing the songs that they really like,” said Glenda.
The co-pastors have enjoyed sharing their ministry with the community. Glenda in particular is honored to have been able to share her own original compositions through musical concerts hosted at the church.
“Two of the concerts that I gave were to introduce my music. One was in 2009. The other was in 2018,” she said. “Those were programs of music that I have written, and that gave a chance to describe to people a little bit about how you write the music, and how certain songs were inspired by scripture or inspired by relationships with different people.”
“The other thing I enjoyed doing was writing and doing Christmas programs and our carol sing and also the Easter programs, telling the true story of Easter and Christmas,” said Glenda.
Marshall Memories
Outside of their ministry, Glenda, an H.B. Pemberton High School alumna, has been active with the establishment of the Pemberton Heritage Center, whose purpose is to preserve the history of Marshall’s first school for Black students. She’s also been active with Marshall Music Club, where she served as a past president.
“We had a very successful two-year run of that in spite of COVID,” said Clay. “We were able to do our Zoom meetings and still do great things with the Marshall Music Club.”
Glenda has also been a proud member of Nu Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in Marshall, and will also miss her sorority sisters dearly.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say something about the sorority. This year was my golden year and I can truly say Nu Omega has been very welcoming and very nurturing,” said Clay. “I’ll miss my sorority sisters.”