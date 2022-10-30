A treasured gem, trailblazer, beloved educator and friend to all is how those who knew and loved Willie Jean Birmingham, Marshall’s first Black female city commissioner, remember her.
Birmingham, a retired business teacher and entrepreneur, died Sunday, Oct. 23 surrounded by loved ones at a Houston hospital. She was 93.
Services for Willie Jean Birmingham are set for 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Houston, where she became a member and active in the Wednesday afternoon prayer group after relocating to Houston in 2019. Burial will be in her hometown, Coldspring, at Coldspring Community Cemetery.
“Jean Birmingham was not just a universally beloved and extraordinary community treasure to Marshall, she was a national treasure as well,” said Christina Anderson, who along with her husband, Richard Anderson, worked alongside Birmingham in numerous community projects, including Marshall’s 2015 award-winning National Civic League All-America City team.
Christina served as chair and director of Marshall’s 2014 and 2015 National Civic League All-America City teams. Birmingham’s service on the award-winning team is Anderson’s favorite memory.
“Jean Birmingham was the rock star of our 2015 Marshall All-America City team,” said Christina. “I remember, after our team’s performance in Denver in which Jean played an integral part sharing some of the history of our community and the role she and her husband, Sam, played in it, people from other teams from cities throughout the United States in competition for the All-America City award would come rushing up to hug her and ask: ‘Mrs. Birmingham, could I please have my picture taken with you?!’ Jean would smile, humbly, give them one of her amazing Jean Birmingham hugs, and then, of course, ask them to tell her something about themselves.
“Her kindness, leadership, teaching, and profoundly caring nature were a blessing to all of us who loved her, to our community, and far, far beyond,” Christina Anderson said.
Christina’s husband and former Harrison County Judge Richard Anderson echoed her sentiments. He noted how Birmingham’s contributions — along with that of her husband Sam, who became the first African-American elected to the city commission and first Black mayor — will always leave an indelible mark in Marshall’s history.
“I speak to this through a lens of some 40 years of knowing the Birminghams,” said Richard. “Jean Birmingham and her husband, Sam Birmingham, represent a legacy of leadership for the citizens of Marshall, Texas. First Sam, and then Jean served on the Marshall City Commission, with Sam serving as the first African-American Mayor in Marshall and Jean serving as the first female African-American city commissioner.
“I also think they may be the first husband and wife to have ever served in these positions of leadership,” said Richard. “This helped to pave the way for redistricting of the county during my first term as county judge in the early 1980s, and the election of the first Black Harrison County commissioner in more than 100 years.”
Anderson said with pleasant yet firm leadership, the Birminghams each served to inspire others to unite the community and to work together to make Marshall stronger. The pair were both active participants in Marshall’s quest for the All-America City title — she was a part of the 2015 presentation team and he was on the city’s 1975 winning team.
“While some people make things happen, others watch what happen, and the rest wonder what happened, Jean and Sam were quick to lead, ready to support, and never just ‘watched’ from the sidelines,” said Richard. “These attributes are the building blocks of a strong community and exemplary of their many, many years of contributing to Marshall, Texas.”
“We will miss dear Jean very much,” the former county judge said.
City, County Service
Birmingham’s involvement at both the city and county level spoke volumes to her love for Marshall, Harrison County and the community, as a whole.
Throughout the years, she served on numerous boards, including as past president of the Harrison County Historical Museum board, a member of Marshall’s Main Street board, a member of the Harrison County Historical Commission, the Retired Teachers Association, New Town Neighborhood Association, Marshall Prayer Troopers, The Marshall All America City Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc., and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated-Nu Omega chapter.
Her service didn’t go unnoticed, as she received several honors including the 2011 MLK Civic Award presented by Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, recognizing individuals who exhibit the humanitarian spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and a 2013 MLK Humanitarian Award by the Greater Longview Panhellenic Council.
In 2017, East Texas Baptist University presented her with the Sam B. Hall Civic Service Award during the seventh annual Sam B. Hall dinner and lecture series. The award is given to a member of the community who makes a difference and is named in honor of Hall, a former Marshall attorney, district judge, ETBU alum, Marshall ISD trustee and congressman.
In 2019, Marshall’s Historic Landmark Preservation Board and the Harrison County Historical Committee presented her with the HCHC Award of Merit, which recognizes the efforts and/or contributions of an individual or organization involved in preserving Harrison County’s cultural and historical resources.
And because of her servant heart — helping the community, all while flashing a bright smile — she was featured as an “Everyday Hero” by the local newspaper in 2010. She was also selected as a 2020 nominee for the Wiley College and the Marshall News Messenger’s “Black History now — community influencer” contest.
As chair of the Harrison County Historical Museum board, Birmingham was part of many milestones, including the 175th celebration of the museum, the premier film of The Buard History Trail, and the 2016 performance of “Millie Brown Sanders: Heroine of Manila,” which starred Birmingham in the featured role of the historic figure.
Thomas Speir, chair of the Harrison County Historical Commission, recalled her dedicated service.
“Ms. Jean was always willing to help any of our members with questions that arose from anyone in the community,” said Speir. “She worked tirelessly for the preservation of Harrison County history!
“She personally helped me with numerous projects, including historical markers,” said Speir.
HCHC member Gerry Gibson, who has been working on the preservation of the county’s Rosenwald School history, noted the integral role Birmingham played in the progression of that particular project.
“Jean was the lead for locating or confirming the location of at least one-third of the 20-plus Rosenwald Schools in our county,” said Gibson.
Former Marshall Mayor Audrey Kariel will never forget Birmingham’s service on the city commission.
“She served on the city commission the entire time I was on the commission and when I was mayor,” said Kariel. “She worked tirelessly for all of the good causes in our community. She represented this community, and on a state and national level.
“She was loved by our entire community and will be missed by those of us who knew this special lady,” said Kariel. “Jean was always a dependable city commissioner and friend.”
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper will always remember how supportive she was to the Marshall Fire Department.
“Mrs. Birmingham was a wonderful woman and definite friend to the Marshall Fire Department and this community,” Chief Cooper said. “She was a pioneer to the City of Marshall, creating an atmosphere of positive change for our community.
“Her warm smile and beautiful persona will be missed, but her legacy and positive things she did for this city will never be forgotten.”
Entrepreneur, Educator, Faithful
An entrepreneur, Birmingham and her husband owned Birmingham’s Barbecue as well as Birmingham’s Department Store.
As business teacher at Marshall ISD for 36 years, Birmingham taught everything the school had to offer in the business department from bookkeeping, to accounting, to typing, and the introduction of computers.
Retired educator and friend Theressa Hudson, who had the honor of student teaching under her tutelage in the ‘60s, considered her a great mentor.
“I did my student teaching under her, which was a beautiful experience,” said Hudson. “She gave instructions for one week and then she turned me a loose in that room.”
Hudson was a student at Wiley at the time, and Birmingham was an educator at Pemberton. Hudson recalled Birmingham teaching and doing the bookkeeping at Pemberton simultaneously.
“She had a senior homeroom. I did the homeroom business, took the lunch count,” Hudson reminisced. “All these years she’s been my mentor, she’s been my friend, she’s been my confidant, and a great teacher.”
Hudson said she enjoyed traveling with Birmingham over the years to various business meetings.
“If it was in the Houston area, we would always come through her hometown, which was Coldspring. So I had an opportunity to meet her sisters,” she shared.
The two became great friends as they not only bonded over their love for education but also worked in the same organizations.
“We joined Top Ladies the same time, which was August 1984. Also she was initiated into Nu Omega (graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority) when I was membership chair,” Hudson shared. It was very special. She was also part of the Prayer Troopers — I mean a faithful member, too.”
Hudson said she always adored Birmingham’s unique sense of humor. When Birmingham relocated to Houston in 2019, the two always stayed in touch weekly.
“Saturdays was the special time we would talk to each other and we would call and if she didn’t call me, I would call her,” said Hudson. “But we kept in constant touch with each other when she left and went to the Houston area. And she would always ask: ‘Well, what’s going on in Marshall?’ She didn’t forget Marshall at all.”
She even held a season ticket for the Maverick games and insisted on sharing it.
“She just always wanted to know good things,” said Hudson. “She was a positive person. She was supportive of everything.”
Hudson said Birmingham made not only her, but everyone she encountered, feel special.
“I felt special because of the personal things that she shared, but she didn’t treat me any better than anybody else that she came in contact with,” said Hudson. “That was the beautiful part. She made no difference with people. She treated everybody the same. Everybody was special to her. And I’m truly, truly going to miss her.
“I’ll miss those calls,” she said, sharing how Birmingham never ended them with a goodbye; it was always “Toodaloo.”
Birmingham’s pastor Duwayne Taylor Sr. of the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall, recalled how faithful and beloved she was at the church.
“She was everybody’s mother. I mean everybody,” said Taylor.
Taylor said her church family loved her so much that even when she became ill and moved to Houston to live with family, they kept her Bible untouched in her favorite seat.
“She was extremely respected and loved at Galilee, and everybody loved her so much so if they had a problem they’d go to her,” Taylor shared, teasing how he even sought her guidance, even though he was pastor.
“I might be her pastor, but she’s wiser,” said Taylor. “I learned how to love Galilee better through her. Mrs. Birmingham meant something to Galilee.
“As I grew in the pastorship of the church, I learned (about her legacy),” said Taylor. “I said: Mrs. Birmingham, you were a celebrity!”