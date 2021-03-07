Central Perks in downtown Marshall is now offering a lounge night three nights a week, where community members can come and enjoy a glass of wine or beer along with an array of appetizers.
Owners Robert and Deb Sorich said that the lounge night, which they are calling “First Bites” first started one month ago, and now runs Thursday through Saturday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“We have gotten a great response from the people who have come by and enjoyed it already,” Robert said.
The couple has updated its upstairs formal dining area, and converted it into a comfortable lounge with a number of large couches and chairs to offer a more intimate feeling.
“This is a place that you can come here and stay for a while, or stop in and then head somewhere else,” Deb said. “What we knew we didn’t want to do was convert into a full dining experience, so this offers more of a casual dining experience.”
During the evening, Central Perks offers a range of appetizers community members can choose from, including brazilian cheese puffs, caprese flatbread and a charcuterie board, among others.
Additionally, the business now offers six different assortments of beer, including a mix of local and nonlocal, along with a wide range of red, white and bubbly wine for community members to enjoy.
Deb said that the business is planning to host an event to celebrate the new addition at a later date, collaborating with local businesses to create a combination event.
For more information on what Central Perks has planned for the future keep up with the business on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/central.perks.9.