The Marshall Arts League and the Marshall Regional Arts Council hosted their annual opening ceremony for the March Madness art exhibit and competition March 5.
Joan Hammond with the Arts League helped organize the event, which included a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce.
Stacia Runnels, director of the chamber, said that she was very excited for the council to join with the group.
Hammond said that this was a way for the group to be more in the public eye, and along with their joining with the regional arts council, hopes to have more resources available to them going forward.
After the ribbon cutting ceremony the groups announced the eight award winners in the annual competition.
First through third place winners were selected in two categories, paint and multimedia, as well as a best in show and mayors choice awards.
Winners in the paint catagory include Glenda Martin in first, Terri DeNatale in second and Elizabeth Gorin in third.
Multi media winners include Claudia Lowery in first, Jim Sanders in second and Nadine Pope in third.
Sally Martin received the best in show award and Wayne Bethard received the Mayor’s Choice award.
Hammond said that this is the first year the category of Mayors Choice was added to the competition, with Marshall Mayor Terri Brown selecting her winner earlier in the day.
74 artists entered the show and competition, which Hammond said shows how the event has grown in the last couple years.
“There is so much talent here and sometimes it is overwhelming how much talent we have,” Hammond said.
Artist Ellen Soffer was selected as the judge of the competition this year, according to Hammond, who said the group tries to select community members outside of the group to judge their shows, to be sure the judging is fair.
A silent auction including pieces of art and other items also took place during the events. The proceeds from the auction benefited the Marshall Arts League.
Over 50 people were in attendance at the event, which included refreshments for those in attendance.
{span}Both the arts council and the Marshall Arts League only cost $25 each a year to join, with new members accepted all year round. For more information on either the Marshall Regional Arts Council or the Marshall Arts League contact 903-935-4484.{/span}