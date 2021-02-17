Snow and ice continued to fall Wednesday across East Texas, and the National Weather Service says a winter storm warning remains in effect through Thursday at noon.
The NWS is warning of dangerous driving conditions and potential power outages from the storm.
“4-6 inches of additional snowfall will be possible north, with 0.25-0.50 inches of freezing rain likely south,” the National Weather Service said. “Dangerous driving conditions will only become more dangerous as the winter precipitation continues throughout the day, and into tonight.”
This round of weather will produce a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Areas above I-30 will see primarily snow, while those around I-20 will see a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain and Deep East Texas will see primarily freezing rain.
“Power outages will be a risk in all areas, but especially where freezing rain will be predominant,” the NWS said. “Of course travel remains difficult in most of the region and any recent improvement will be lost once this new event sets in. Temperatures will not be nearly as cold as the last 24 hours, but will remain well below normal.”
Lingering precipitation will be possible into Thursday, making travel conditions very hazardous into the weekend, the NWS said.
“However, by Thursday night, dry conditions are expected,” the NWS said. “Rain chances return to the region on on Sunday, but no hazardous weather is anticipated with that system.”
SWEPCO prepares for potential outages
SWEPCO says it is ready to begin damage assessment and power restoration as this current storm brings more ice and snow to the region.
“SWEPCO anticipates significant damage to the electric system and the potential for extended power outages,” the company said in a press release.
The company said about 2,700 utility line, tree and support personnel from 15 states and Canada will assist company resources with power restoration. Workers will be positioned in Shreveport, Bossier City, Natchitoches/Mansfield, Longview and Texarkana.
“Ice storms can be slowly developing events with new outages occurring over many hours,” SWEPCO said. “We expect extremely hazardous road conditions and difficult access to damaged utility equipment.”