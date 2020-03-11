JEFFERSON — The Women of Jefferson Organization (WOJO) are getting in a hippity- hoppity mood as they prepare for their annual Rabbit Run 5K and children’s race, followed by the annual Easter egg hunt for the community at Lions Park in downtown Jefferson.
The event, which will begin with registration at 7 a.m. on April 4 serves as a fundraiser for WOJO’s scholarship funds, benefitting Marion County high school seniors and working women returning to college.
“We usually have more than 100 participants and are expecting the same this year,” WOJO President and Jefferson's Woman of the Year Mary Spearmon said.
After both the 5K and children’s races that morning, WOJO members will hide more than 500 Easter eggs for the community to hunt at the park, alongside a special guest, the Easter Bunny.
The male and female winners from each race, in first, second and third places, will receive trophies and cash prizes. All race participants will receive goodie bags and dozens of door prizes will be handed out on Saturday immediately following the race, Spearmon said.
“We have many, many door prizes donated by so many of our local merchants,” she said. “We have gift certificates and gift baskets and really neat prizes.”
While the event provides good Easter fun for the family, Spearmon said the purpose of the event is to raise money for scholarships.
“That’s what WOJO is about, ladies working together to help deserving students and working women,” she said. “We would love for everyone to come out.”