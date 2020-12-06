Downtown Marshall was filled with visitors all getting into the Christmas spirit as they shopped the Wonderland of Lights’ Outdoor Market.
Dozens of vendors lined up and down Washington Avenue as the winter Harrison County Farmer’s Market and the WOL Outdoor Market hosted vendors selling everything from fresh produce and vegetables to arts, crafts, jewelry, baked breads, sweet treats, clothing, woodworking, children’s toys and more.
Those that missed Saturday’s market will have another chance from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 as the WOL Outdoor Market returns, along with the Ugly Christmas Sweater Dog Walk from 11 a.m. to noon the same day in downtown Marshall.
For more information about WOL activities, visit www.marshalltexas.net/310/Wonderland-of-Lights