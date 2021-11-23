“Family does not have to match. Family requires love — not DNA” is the message Valencia Williams, who recently celebrated her third adoption, hopes to convey as she advocates for more foster-adoptions in observance of National Adoption Awareness Month.
“I have four kids (through) three adoptions,” Williams said, sharing her third adoption, held Nov. 1, was the adoption of two biological siblings.
“It’s a great feeling; and even though I’m not a millionaire… I don’t just have everything I can have, it feels good because I know if my mama could have done it with three kids and no husband, I know I can do this,” she said of providing a forever home to four deserving children.
Through the foster adoption process, Williams is now the mother of 9-year-old Levi, who was adopted a week before Thanksgiving in 2016, on National Adoption Day in the 71st Judicial Court of Harrison County; 5-year-old Anissa; 4-year-old Willow and 2-year-old Hunter.
“I adopted Levi first. After that, I was fostering my daughter; her name is Anissa Williams. She came to me and then she left. Her family was able to get her and then through unforeseen circumstances, she had to come back into the system, and my home was still open, so they asked me would I get her back,” Williams shared.
After discovering that Anissa had an eye infection that caused her to become legally blind, Williams knew she needed special attention and couldn’t let her get shuffled around in the system.
“I said: ‘Oh my God, I can’t let her go back into the system,” she recalled. “It turns out I was able to adopt her.”
Williams was fostering her third child, Willow, at the time she adopted Anissa. The two girls developed a special close bond, always looking out for the other, with Willow even volunteering to be Anissa’s guide sometimes.
“They have a really close bond. They are really sisters,” Williams beamed.
While preparing to adopt Willow, Williams ended up welcoming Willow’s biological baby brother into the home.
“Willow was my last foster child. Next thing you know, we come to court and Willow’s mom is pregnant. They were asking me would I take the baby,” Williams recalled.
Not wanting to see the baby go into CPS custody, Williams willingly accepted the responsibility.
“I said yes, I’d take the baby,” she recounted. “They brought me the baby 7 or 8 at night.”
Baby Hunter arrived shortly after his birth, with just the clothes he had on. Williams is happy to not only be able to unite him with his biological sibling, but also provide a forever home for all of her foster-adopted children.
“Throughout the whole process, my heart was just so full,” said Williams. “It’s like these children, they need somebody.”
She said children are the future — no matter their circumstances — and she wants hers to know that they have a fighting chance.
“These children are going to be our future — future city councilmen, governors, (etcetera),” said Williams.
“Anybody’s kids in the system, I just don’t want them to feel like that the system failed them at any point. I want them to know somebody cared enough. I want them to be able to say I had the same opportunities anybody had, that it’s not just because I was in foster care, but it’s because I had the same opportunities and my mom didn’t give up on me,” she said.
And not only do her children feel complete, Williams feels fulfilled as well.
“I don’t have any biological children of my own. My heart is full,” she said.
Advocacy Continues
And although her home is now closed for foster care, her advocacy for children in foster care continues through various charitable efforts.
“I do a toy drive every year for foster-to-adopt children,” Williams said, noting this will be her third year. “I get with the agencies around the area and see how many kids can come that’s in the foster care system, and they come and get to pick out their toys.”
Additionally, Williams hosts a learn-and-learn segment at her church, Parkview Baptist, where she invites CPS workers to come and educate others about foster-adoptions.
“I just go to my church and invite the community to come in and invite some CPS workers to come in and talk to them about foster (care),” said Williams. “People need to get involved because there’s so many kids; and I didn’t know about it until I knew about it.”
“When you find out something, that’s when you become involved,” she said. “So you can’t sleep on it. We can’t sleep on this because these kids are steadily going into the system.”
Some people are surprised to see Williams, a single black woman, with her beautiful multi-cultural family, consisting of white, black and Hispanic children; but to the Williams family, love has no color, especially when it comes to children in need of love and a home.
“I have all the colors of the rainbow,” said Williams.
“These children are steadily going into the system and nobody’s thinking about getting their homes ready,” the mother said. “There’s not a lot of people out here that’s willing to help out.
“We need helpers,” she said of the need of more people willing to positively impact the lives of foster children.
Learning the Plight
Williams was introduced to the foster-adoption process through her friend Shannon, who was a CASA worker. Shannon had approached her with the opportunity shortly after the passing of Williams’ father, who had died of pancreatic cancer.
“My dad had died in October 2014, and after the longest fight my dad didn’t have any grandchildren of his own. After the phone calls and people stopped coming, I was just sitting in my home torn up, my dad is gone, and now what am I supposed to do… Shannon said you don’t want to foster any children, and I was like no, I just can’t do that. She said you should think about it,” Williams recalled. “I was just heartbroken. She came by my house every day. We were just shooting the breeze. We went to my dad’s room and she had a tape measure. She was just measuring the room, and we’re just steadily talking. I thought she was just cleaning out the room.”
Little did she know, Shannon was preparing her to begin accepting foster children.
“All the while she knew what she was doing,” said Williams. “I thank God for that.”
“We went and got the room cleaned up and eventually, she said would you fill out this application for me. It was for Benchmark Family Services here in Longview,” she said of the network of professional, therapeutic foster homes. “At the time, she was Levi’s CASA worker, and then Shannon passed away, and I said I would always advocate for kids because she was always advocating for kids.
“I didn’t want that to be in vain,” said Williams. “She didn’t have any biological kids. She said I’m going to adopt one day and that’s going to be my family. I was like wow. I said I don’t know if I can adopt anybody else’s kids and love them like that. She said yes, you can.”
Shannon was right. Foster-adoption was the best decision Williams could’ve made.
“I thank God she was placed in my life. Now for her just stopping by and being so persistent, I have my forever family,” the mother said.
“Let me tell you, I will fight tooth and nail behind mine,” Williams chuckled.
During this season of thanksgiving, the now family of five are looking forward to finding the perfect photographer to take their first family portrait together. Williams thanks God for bringing her forever family together.
“God did not put me in a position to have these children and not be able to help them,” she said. “I’m doing all of this by the seat of my pants and the help of God. As long as I got God in my life, my church family and my extended family and friends, we got this.
“My church family and my friends, they love these kids,” she said. “I thank God for that.”
Williams has always made each adoption day special, with much pomp and circumstance for each child’s big day. This year’s adoption ceremony was conducted via Zoom, but it was still celebrated with much fanfare.
“We were in my little house, and everybody got T-shirts on for the big day,” said Williams.
“I make it a big day for them because this is the start of something new and nobody can take this away from you,” she said. “Like I tell them, y’all have each other, and you have my love.”
Through her family, she hopes to inspire others how to love unconditionally.
“One thing about it is family does not have to look alike. That’s what was on the front of our shirts this year, was family doesn’t have to match,” said Williams. “My shirt is family requires love — not DNA. That’s what I instill into my kids. We may all look into the mirror and see we do not all look alike, but does that matter. Does that mean I love you any less?”
For Williams, adoption day is just as joyous for her as it is for her children. She’ll never forget the bliss she saw on Willow’s face at this month’s adoption ceremony.
“Willow was so excited,” Williams recounted, sharing how the little one squeezed her hand throughout the entire event.
“She said: ‘Mama, I’m getting adopted today.’ I said: ‘Yes, you are.’ When the judge said she was adopted, she stood up. My mom burst into tears. Everybody welcomed her. It was like a new day,” Williams said. “I can’t explain it. I don’t have any biological children, but just like a mom is giving birth… this moment is surreal. It’s like: Oh, my God. I have four children, and I’m really their mother; and they know it.”
Williams encourages anyone interested in foster-adoption to reach out to their local CPS agency.
“They will lead you into the right direction,” she said.
“If you don’t have anybody to reach out to and you need someone to explain the ins and outs, they can reach out to me,” she said, sharing people have reached out to her through social media. “I don’t have a problem with that.”
She encourages single people, just like her to open their homes, too.
“Of course, I want to be married one day and have the picket fence, but in the event I don’t, that shouldn’t stop me from having my family,” said Williams.
“I thank God that I want to keep going, as long as I can,” she said of advocating for children in foster care. “These children are in somebody else’s home. They’re not with their biological family and they need somebody to express a little more love this extra time of year for them.”