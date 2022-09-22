A woman has been arrested after Jefferson officials said she intentionally burned down a house in Jefferson on Wednesday night.
Letissue Mapps, 37, has been charged with arson of a habitation and criminal trespass, the Jefferson Police Department said in a press release.
Officials were called around 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Alford Street to a house fire. While on scene, investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set by Mapps.
JPD said efforts to save the house were unsuccessful, and the house burned completely to the ground. JPD said the house was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.
"The Jefferson Police Department thanks the Marion County deputy that assisted and the great efforts of the Jefferson Voluntary Fire Department in the attempt to save the residence," Police Chief Florentino Perez said.