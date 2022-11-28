Marshall police are investigating after a woman and a child were shot early Monday at the Decker Park apartments.
Police received multiple emergency calls just after midnight Monday for gunshots in the 2500 block of South East End Boulevard. Responding officers found two gunshot victims, a woman and a child, at the scene.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals. Further information about their conditions was not given.
This incident is being investigated, and additional information will be released as it becomes available, MPD said in a press release.
“We will do everything we can, and we will use all our resources to bring this perpetrator to justice," Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. "This case is especially troubling because a child was shot with such complete disregard for life and safety.”
Anyone who has information about this shooting and has not spoken to the Marshall Police Department is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969.