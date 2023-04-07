The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was rescued from a submerged jeep at Lake O' The Pines on Friday morning and taken to the hospital.
MCSO said a fisherman called dispatch to say he was on the south side of the lake and saw a black jeep submerged about 45 feet from the Woody's Camp boat ramp.
"Deputies arrived at the scene as well as a local wrecker service," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "As the jeep was being prepared for removal from the water, it was discovered a person was still in the vehicle and moving.
"With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a female was safely rescued from the submerged jeep," the sheriff's office said. "EMS responded to the location and transported the female to a local hospital.
The sheriff's office said it was determined the woman was listed as a missing person out of the Longview Police Department.