The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a female inmate, identified by her family as 41-year-old Lonnetta Neshae Johnson, who died while in the custody of the Harrison County Jail.
“On January 13th, at approximately 8:40pm, HCSO jail staff observed a female inmate, who was in isolation on 15 minute welfare checks, that was suffering from labored breathing,” HCSO Capt. Tyler Owen explained in a press release. “HCSO Jail staff provided medical assistance and contacted Marshall Fire Department EMS to respond to assess the inmate, which resulted in the inmate being transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, Marshall.”
Owen noted the female inmate’s condition continued to decline while at the hospital, where she subsequently died. He said that the inmate had been in custody in the Harrison County Jail since Dec. 30, 2021, after being arrested by the Marshall Police Department.
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office officials said as with all in-custody deaths, Texas law requires that an independent agency perform an investigation.
“The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Ranger Division was promptly notified, the Texas Rangers very quickly responded to the scene and the Rangers will complete an independent investigation,” Owen said. “Until the completion of the Texas Ranger investigation, we will refer all questions to the Texas Rangers from this point forward so that there is no unintentional hindrance of the Rangers’ investigation.”