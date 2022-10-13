Each year, advocates, survivors, and supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
This fall, the Women’s Center of East Texas is partnering with the National Network to End Domestic Violence and other programs across the country in a national campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).
The goal of these joint initiatives is to continue the national conversation began in 2021 about domestic violence and how everyone can all contribute to changing the narrative on this overshadowed, but fundamental topic.
More prevalent than most realize, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Annually, the Texas Council on Family Violence (TCFV) publishes the Honoring Texas Victims report, which presents an annual fatality review of victims killed by intimate partners. In 2021, TCFV documented the third highest number of intimate partner homicides in the last decade.
Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence.
“Many people care and understand that domestic violence is a serious public health problem. They want to do something but believe their actions can’t make a difference,” said Hollie Bruce, Chief Executive Officer at the Women’s Center. “It feels overwhelming. But change starts with us. Imagine if all East Texans commit to do one thing to stop domestic violence. We could really see some serious social transformation.”
“WCET served almost 500 survivors of abuse and violence in 2021,” added Bruce. “These are our neighbors, our friends, our coworkers. Domestic violence can be prevented. It requires the collective voice and power of everyone — advocates, medical professionals, educators, survivors, researchers, policy makers, law enforcement officers, business owners, students — each whose voice adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming East Texas.”
Free and confidential help is available 24/7. Those seeking help can contact the WCET hotline at (800) 441-5555. To learn more about WCET and ways to support survivors, visit www.wc-et.org.
For over 40 years, the Women’s Center of East Texas has strived to eradicate and prevent domestic and sexual violence by advocating for personal and societal change. The center provides, free of charge, safe housing for women, men, and children fleeing domestic and/or sexual violence, stalking and sex trafficking; transitional housing; 24-hour crisis hotline; individualized safety planning; hospital accompaniment; legal advocacy and court accompaniment; counseling and support groups; transportation for client services; children’s advocacy; community information and referrals; and assistance with the Crime Victims’ Compensation (CVC) program and other public benefits. The women’s center serves survivors in Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Marion, Rusk and Panola counties.