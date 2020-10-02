A Marshall resident’s company is hosting a virtual women’s leadership conference in honor of October’s representation as “Women’s Month.”
The national, virtual, day-long conference packed with women’s speakers is called, “Ripple Effect,” and is through Georgia Megapastor Andy Stanley’s Leadercast program.
Conference presenters include CEO and Founder of Zuckerberg Media Randi Zuckerberg, Author Tiffany Dufu, Paralympian Bonnie St. John and others.
“This is hosted by my company IHR (Interactive Human Resources), and it’s a fundraiser for my church Anointing Grace Ministries,” Angelita Jackson said Tuesday. “This is a virtual webinar for the month of October, which is Women’s Month, and it’s going to be a great leadership conference, filled with women speakers.”
Jackson said this is the first year for her to bring the webinar to Marshall women.
“This is my first year to personally host it and it will be a very inspired event,” Jackson said. “Participants can also receive continuing education credit hours for attending.”
The virtual conference is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 and tickets are $50. Tickets are available online through eventbrite.com.
“We do have a limited number of tickets,” Jackson said. “All of the money we raise from this event will go to Anointing Grace Ministries.”
For more information about the event, including a full list of event speakers, visit https://www.leadercast.com/ripple-effect