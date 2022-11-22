The Marshall Regional Arts Council and Panola College are partnering again this year to host the annual Wonder of the Lights holiday craft market and Christmas art display at the Marshall Place Gallery.
The art work is on display now at the gallery and will remain on display through Jan. 3, with the artist reception and local holiday craft market planned for Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the gallery.
The event will feature local vendors selling a wide range of products for the community to get a head start on its Christmas shopping, and focus on local products.
“We are so excited about the show this year,” said MRAC Director Fran Hurley, “This is the second year we have held the show, and it’s a great way to get a head start on holiday shopping.”
Vendors will include items like art work, homemade crafts, home décor, holiday themed gifts, and more.
Spots for vendors are currently available as well, with community members and businesses interested in participating in the Dec. 3 market able to do so by contacting Amanda Clements with Panola College at amanda.clements10@gmail.com.
Additionally during the event artists will be present, with their holiday art work on display throughout the gallery.
This month’s show is focused on winter and holiday themes, with artists from all over the community able to submit their Christmas themed work for the showcase.
“Even if you aren’t able to make it out to the event, the art work will be on display at the gallery through the end of the year, and people can visit any time,” Hurley said.