Hundreds of shoppers travelled to Marshall to mingle with local crafters and shop owners for the annual Wonder of the Lights craft market held at the Marshall Place Gallery on Saturday.
Shoppers came to the gallery to visit with local crafters, offering a wide range of products to the community.
Handmade products like crocheted hats and scarves, candles, stuffed animals, paintings, photography and much more were available to public during the event.
“We had a lot of people coming in and out throughout the day,” said Patty Lovelace, event organizer with the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
Along with the annual market place, community members browsed the art work on display, which makes up Panola College and the Marshall Regional Arts Council’s annual holiday themed art show.
A range of local artists submitted holiday themed work, which will be on display at the gallery throughout the holiday season.
“We like to offer a little holiday spirit around the season by having the art work on display have a holiday theme,” Lovelace said.