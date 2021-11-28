Downtown Marshall businesses kept shoppers warmed with a cup of Christmas cheer on Saturday during the Wonderland of Lights’ annual Wassail Walk event.
The weather outside might have been frightful but inside downtown Marshall stores, it was delightful as store owners handed out free cups of wassail to visitors as part of the annual Wassail Walk that helps to promote businesses on Small Business Saturday.
Black Bird Bathhouse owner Raven Lenz not only was competing against the other stores to win top prize for having the best customer rated wassail, but she also had an in store competition going between her and her two business partners who rent space inside her shop.
“We three are competing in-store to see who has the best rated wassail and the winner will get a trophy,” Lenz said. “We also are competing against the other downtown stores in the Wassail Walk. We came in second place last year to Joe Pine Coffee.”
Lenz’s wassail comes from her grandmother — a secret recipe that’s been handed down through the years.
“My grandmother made this for us all growing up,” Lenz said. “This wassail screams, ‘childhood,’ to me.”
WOL announced the Wassail Walk, “Taste of the Town,” winner late Saturday, with Joe Pine Coffee again taking the crown.
WOL had to cancel evening events, including ice skating on Saturday due to inclement weather making the bricks too slick to walk on. Refunds were issued for ice skating customers.
WOL activities return in full today in downtown Marshall.
For a full list of events and a schedule, visit the WOL website at www.thewonderlandoflights.com.