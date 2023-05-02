Marshall Main Street and the Wonderland of Lights planning committee are already working hard to start the planning and funding process for Marshall’s 36th annual Wonderland of Lights festival later this year.
Main Street Manager Lacy Burson said that the group is in the process of creating this year’s calendar of events, with community members expected to see traditional events such as Santa’s Village, the holiday parade, Wonderland Express Train, carriage rides, the ice skating rink and carousel rides all back for 2023.
“These activities and events would not be possible without our generous sponsors. Your sponsorship allows us to continue the tradition of Wonderland of Lights as we welcome tourists from near and far to our hometown,” Burson said.
The group is officially opening up the opportunity for local organizations and businesses to offer their support of the annual holiday celebration through sponsorships, which are now offered in six different tiers.
Sponsorships for the event come as a diamond sponsor level, with $10,000 or more donated, Ruby Sponsor at $5,000, Platinum Sponsor at $3,500, Gold Sponsor at $1,500, Silver Sponsor at $500 and Bronze Sponsor at less than $500.
Sponsorships also come with promotion of the business or organization throughout the promotional material for the event, including social media promotion, logo’s printed on ad publications and on tickets, signs and more. Promotional material offered for sponsorships changes based on levels of commitment.
“We would love for everyone to be Diamond Sponsor but we greatly appreciate any level you choose,” Burson said, “Together, with your support, we can continue to host the Wonderland of Lights, increase tourism, and grow economic vitality in the City of Marshall. Thank you for your consideration and contribution to this time-honored tradition.”
All sponsorships are due for the event by September 22, with more information made available regarding sponsorships, updated information regarding the 2023 Wonderland of Lights event, and more at www.marshalltexas.net or by contacting (903) 934-7902.