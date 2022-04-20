Wonderland of Light’s opening day for this year’s festival is Nov. 23, at 5 p.m. in downtown Marshall, the volunteer committee announced Tuesday.
This is earlier than many of the festivals have been started in the past, usually taking place immediately after Thanksgiving. This year’s event will be held the Wednesday before the holiday.
“We are excited about getting started, and we are trying to do it much earlier this year,” said Main Street Coordinator Lacy Burson.
In preparation of the annual Christmas festival, Burson and Community and Economic Development Coordinator Garnett Johnson ran the meeting Tuesday. Johnson also stated that the city’s was working on putting the finishing touches on the complete schedule for events for this year’s program and planned to announce it in its entirety later this week.
Burson said the event is kicking up its search for sponsors and volunteers early this year, with the sponsorship letter penned and ready to go out to businesses soon. This year the city is planning to have six different levels of sponsorship available, to cater both to large corporations and also small family owned businesses.
Councilmember Amanda Abraham is working to head up this volunteer subcommittee, with Burson stating that anyone interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities capable to reaching out to her at the Main Street Office (903) 934-7902 or burson.lacy@marshalltexas.net.
Also new this year, to celebrate the people and businesses who are willing to sponsor the event or volunteer during it, Johnson said that the city is planning a sponsorship volunteer appreciation night, bringing in all those who help to make the festival a success to celebrate together.
“We are working a team to make sure our team, the Marshall city, is able to hold this event with as little issues as possible,” Johnson said.
Additionally, Burson said that the city is planning to host a number of volunteer meetings in the upcoming months to have assistance in making different repairs and paint decorations in preparation for the festival.
The first volunteer event is scheduled for April 29 at 10 a.m. at the SWEPCO building, located at the corner of Fannin Street and Franklin Street in Marshall. Burson said that the event will focus on getting the skate shack repaired and renewed.
She added that the city hoped to schedule a volunteer meeting of the same type about every two months to get all repairs done before November.