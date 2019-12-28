Thousands of people have been drawn to downtown Marshall this holiday season to enjoy a world full of a wonderland of lights, literally.
This weekend is the last opportunity to enjoy the carousel, outdoor ice skating, train and carriage rides associated with a Wonderland of Lights.
Friday night long lines couldn’t stop the festive spirit as residents and visitors prepared for the New Years holiday next week.
For the Green family visiting Gilmer for the Christmas break from Houston, the downtown attractions drew them in for a bit of holiday fun, including their 6-month-old daughter Emily, wh enjoyed her first carousel ride. As her mom, Melissa, held onto her tightly as she rode a horse, the infant watched the world spin by in shades of brightly __colored lights.
Those wanting to have some last minute holiday fun are invited to come out to downtown for Wonderland of Lights from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29.
Wonderland concludes on Sunday.
A special event on Saturday is the annual Story Fest in downtown stores from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participating merchants in downtown Marshall will have story time and crafts that accompany a variety of Christmas and holiday books. While the kids are distracted, parents can enjoy some post-holiday shopping and some sales.
Participating merchants will be marked with a poster on the door of which book will be read, organizers said.
For those interested in ice skating, sessions last 45-minutes and begin every hour on the hour. Admission is $10 and includes skate rental.
Carousel tickets are $3 per ride, train rides are $5 each, the horse drawn wagonette is $5, horse drawn surrey is $10, and the horse drawn carriage limo is $12.50.
Tickets can be bought at the downtown ticket booth or online at marshalltexas.net under the ‘Wonderland of Lights’ tab.