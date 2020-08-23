A resolution regarding the future of Wonderland of Lights for 2020 will be presented to Marshall commissioners during the next scheduled City Commissioners meeting on Aug. 27.
According to City Manager Mark Rohr the festival will look very different this year due to restrictions put in place by Governor Greg Abbott to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
During a Main Street Board Meeting on Wednesday, board members discussed what the event will look like amid the pandemic, stating that a number of attractions will likely not be available.
After the group’s July meeting a new feasibility committee was formed by city staff members to help determine which attractions would be safe to put on this year, and how best to do so.
While there seems to be no indication that Wonderland of Lights is at risk of being canceled this year, board members did emphasize that the festival will look different than in previous years.
No final decision has been made yet regarding which attractions will remain open. According to Ruby Pye, a Main Street Board member, discussion was presented during an Aug. 12 downtown merchant’s meeting to consider not having the Santa’s Village, the ice skating rink, the carousel, train rides and the Christmas Parade. Ultimately, these items will be brought to city commission to make a decision regarding the festival.
Having lights on the courthouse, movies at Memorial City Hall, Wonderland of Sites and even carriage rides seem to still be a potential for this year’s festivities. Carriage rides are held each year through an independent contractor.
No definitive discussion was had over the future of the Christmas Market during either meeting.
Rachel Skowronek, Main Street Manager, said during Wednesday’s meeting that the city is already way behind on fundraising for the event, which would typically begin in March.
So far the city has not begun fundraising for the festival, which in regular years brings thousands of people from across the country to Marshall for the Christmas season.
The City Commissioners meeting will be held via video and audio conference call tools, for more information on how to view or participate in the upcoming meeting go to www.marshalltexas.net.