The annual Wonderland of Lights festival in downtown Marshall kicks off tonight at 5 p.m. with the annual lighting ceremony at the historical Harrison County courthouse.
Main Street Manager Lacy Burson said that the city is excited to be gearing up again to welcome the community into Marshall during the annual festival, with a full month of activities planned for the holiday season.
“We are just so thrilled to be gearing up for another wonderland of lights season, and to welcome all of our tourists and community member back to the festival,” Burson said.
The event will kick off Wednesday at 5 p.m. for the lighting ceremony downtown, where Burson said a wide range of local performances are planned before the annual visit from Santa to officially light up the courthouse.
Marshall’s own Mary Lynn O’Neal will be performing during the ceremony along with the Marshall Ballet Theatre and students from The Dance Bag.
Community members in attendance will also hear music from the Marshall Symphony Quintet and see a performance from the Mavettes, as well as hear a performance from the Trinity Episcopal Choir.
Then, Burson said that KMHT’s Joe Buck Crisp will lead the community in Christmas carols while they await Santa’s arrival to officially light the courthouse, opening the annual festival officially.
“We will have a full night of entertainment to start off Wonderland, and then the rest of December will be full of events and the regular Wonderland of Lights festivities,” Burson said.
Events will continue on Saturday with the Wassail Walk to celebrate local small businesses. From 1 to 5 p.m., local businesses will be competing for bragging rights to see who can concoct the best wassail brew.
Souvenir tasting cups and a full list of downtown businesses competing in this year’s event can be picked up at the Main Street office in downtown Marshall at 211 N. Washington St. the morning of the event.
The on Dec. 1, East Texas Baptist University’s performance of White Christmas will begin at Memorial City Hall. The show will run through Dec. 3.
Also on Dec. 3 is the annual Christmas Parade, which will take place in downtown Marshall starting at 6 p.m.
ETBU’s hockey team will be out at the ice skating rink on Dec. 4 for the annual Tigers on Ice performance and skate with the players. The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
The on Thursday, Dec. 8, community members will be able to visit Santa’s visit and receive a free photo with Santa for one night only.
Event will continue the next day with a performance by April Smith at Telegraph Park, during the regular Wonderland of Lights festivities. The concert is sponsored by KMHT Radio and will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Marshall Music Club will present “Marshall Sings Carols” at Memorial City Hall on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The annual Main Street Cruise Night will take place the following Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. in downtown Marshall.
The Jingle Bell Run will take place the following week on Dec. 15 starting at 5 p.m., with the annual Christmas Pop-Up Market scheduled for the Saturday after the run, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial City Hall will also be showing a performance of the Nutcracker starting on Friday at 7 p.m. and running through Sunday, Dec. 18.
Regular Wonderland of Lights exhibits including the ice skating ring, carousal, and Santa’s Village will be open Sundays 4 to 9 p.m., Thursdays 6 to 9 p.m., Fridays 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturdays 4 to 11 p.m.
The Wonderland Express train ride will also be back this year during regular operating hours, with rides available for $5 per person.
The festival is closed on Mondays this year, and reserved Tuesdays and Wednesdays for use by private parties.
More information on upcoming events, or to keep up with the Wonderland of Lights schedule, community members can visit the events Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/845188563128294.