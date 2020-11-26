Wonderland of Lights annual lighting ceremony was hosted virtually this Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m.
Mayor Terri Brown owned up the event by telling the story of how Wonderland of Lights came to be a tradition in Marshall.
Brown said that the event was started 34 years ago, when Marshall was in an economic slump. She stated that at that time many businesses, including the historic Harrison County Courthouse, in downtown were closed.
“Unemployment was at an all time high, and moral was at an all time low,” Brown said.
She said that it was then that a local visionary had an idea, about Marshall’s historic downtown being light up in Christmas lights, creating a holiday celebration in the heart of the city.
The Marshall News Messenger wrote an editorial at the time in support of the idea, and just a few months later support came pouring into the city.
Brown said that it was one Marshall native, who was then living in France, who donated a $25,000 check to the city enclosed with a note that read “have your wish” that made the event a reality.
Ever since that time Wonderland of Lights has been a staple in the city of Marshall, with community support continuing the event year after year.
“In 2020 we find ourselves in a similar situation as those believers did 34 years ago,” Brown said, “In times like these we are reminded of what really matters, our friends, our community and most of all our families.”
After the countdown and the courthouse lights were light up across the Courthouse Brown invited the community to come to the downtown area and enjoy the lights for themselves.
She also encouraged everyone to support local businesses on Small Business Saturday, and enjoy a carriage ride while they are in the area.
“We are looking forward to your visit in downtown Marshall,” Brown said.
For more information on upcoming Wonderland of Lights events go to www.Wonderlandoflights.net.