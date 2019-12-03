The 33rd annual Wonderland of Lights kicked off this week with the opening ceremony Nov. 27.
Hundreds of community members gathered in front of the historical Harrison County Courthouse to watch as millions of white lights lit up the building.
The lighting ceremony officially started all of the classic Wonderland events.
Children were able to wonder through Santa’s Workshop, making crafts and even meeting with Santa Claus himself.
The ice skating rink and historic carousel were also open for the community members to enjoy.
Later that week the holiday cheer continued with the annual Wassail Walk on Small Business Saturday.
Marshall Main Street hosted a Wassail competition between participating groups.
Three undercover judges picked winners, along with the people’s choice voted on by the community.
On Sunday the East Texas Baptist University hockey team visited Wonderland for the annual Tigers on Ice event.
Community members were able to learn about hockey, meet the team, and event watch the players scrimmage.
Holiday events will continue today with the annual Jingle Bell 5K and 1 mile run at 6 p.m.
Routes will begin in down town Marshall at Telegraph Park located at 100 N Washington Ave.
For more information on other upcoming Wonderland of Lights events view the full calendar at www.marshalltexas.net/public/warrants/wonderland-of-lights.