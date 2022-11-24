Hundreds of community members from Marshall and beyond gathered around the courthouse square on Wednesday to welcome Santa and officially kick off the 2022 Wonderland of Lights Festival.
“Thank you for everyone who came out today to celebrate Wonderland of Lights with us again,” said Marshall City Manager Terrell Smith, “A special thank you to our support services staff, who have been working tirelessly to get everything ready for tonight.”
The annual lighting ceremony started at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, with a performance by the Dance Bag dance studio, followed by Mary Lynne O’Neal, who performed three holiday favorites for the community in attendance.
O’Neal chose “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Let it Snow” and “Winter Wonderland” for her performance this year. She was followed by a performance by the Marshall Symphony Quintet, who performed a medley of holiday music during the event.
The Marshall Mavettes then took the stage, performing for the community before members of the Trinity Episcopal School choir took the stage to perform a number of holiday songs.
Events rounded out with a sing-a-long Christmas Carols run by Joe Buck Crisp, as the community welcomed Santa and Mrs. Claus to the square riding on a horse-drawn carriage.
The crowds then helped Santa Claus count down to five before the lights were switched on, covering the historical courthouse with a merry glow in the center of downtown.
“We are so thrilled about the festival this year, and that is all thanks to our city staff, sponsors and volunteers who come together every year to make this happen,” said Main Street Manager Lacy Burson.
The event kicked off the annual festival, with Santa’s Village, the carousal and the ice skating rink opening up immediately following the opening ceremony.