Wonderland of Lights will look quite a bit different this year after city commissioners approved modifications to the event at Thursday's virtual meeting.
“A lot of communities in Texas are dealing with this, and some have flat out canceled their events and we do not want to do that,” said Rachel Chapman, Main Street Manager.
The modified changes included the cancellation of a number of “high touch” events, according to Community and Economic Director Wes Morrison, which would be difficult to regulate social distancing.
These canceled events include ice skating, the carousel, train rides and Santa’s Village.
Nightly activities will include the lights on the courthouse and horse drawn carriage rides from a private company, Sacred Spur Carriage Company, which will have to follow sanitation and social distancing guidelines.
Chapman said that the other annual events will still take place this year, though the majority of them will look different due to protections in place due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
“As everyone knows it is hard to conduct these events amid requirements,” said Community and Economic Director Wes Morrison.
Morrison said that a newly formed feasibility committee met and discussed what options the city had for Wonderland of Lights, and what events they could still put on safely.
That committee determined that the 2020 Wonderland of Lights would kick off as usual with the lighting ceremony planned for Nov. 25, though the event would be virtual this year and streamed live on Facebook.
Instead of the traditional Christmas Parade, this year the city will host a reverse Christmas parade, where community members can drive the designated route any time during a specific weekend and vote virtually on the best participating business, building or lot along the way.
The annual Wassail Walk is will also be modified, with community members using disposable cups instead of the traditional souvenir mugs and voting virtually for the winners. Participating businesses will be responsible for maintaining social distancing regulations and extra sanitizing stations will be placed around the downtown area during the event.
The walk is scheduled for National Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 and will be moved to the evening, to ensure the lights on the courthouse come on during the event.
The outdoor Christmas market is also still planned for this year, with the event planned for two weekends instead of one, taking place all day Saturday. Booths will be spaced 10 feet apart during the event along N. Washington Avenue and all shoppers and vendors will be required to wear a mask.
Story fest will become a story walk, with businesses in downtown each posting one page of a book on their front windows for community members to walk through the downtown area and read along with. The event will take place during the entire festival, and will include multiple books.
Businesses are encouraged to put out small crafts that relate to the books they are posting, though safety regulations must be followed at all times.
Three days of Christmas movies are still scheduled to be played at Memorial City Hall, with safety measures put in place such as a 50 percent capacity limit and spacing community members one row apart, along with others.
During the meeting
Roxanne Stevenson, with the Martin House Children's Advocacy Center, addressed the commission during the meeting, asking the city to consider donating its child safety fees once again to the center
“We have a great need, “ Stevenson said, stating that though the center was deemed essential the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus caused issues for the center, and also saw an increase in need for their services this year.
Commissioners also hosted a public hearing for the proposed 2021 budget, during which no community members addressed the commission.
The item was passed unanimously and will again be up for consideration during the next commissioners meeting in September.
“The document assumes a return to more normal circumstances,” said City Manager Mark Rohr during the meeting.
For a full copy of the city’s proposed budget for next year visit www.marshalltexas.net.
Commissioner also approved a contract with the Harrison County Elections Administrator for the Nov. 3 General Election and Special Elections on Thursday.
Commissioners Vernia Calhoun and Leo Morris voted against the special election to be held for the District 2 seat, after concerns were raised at the last meeting that the city does not have the right to fill the seat until May 2021.
An ordinance to amend the 2020 budget to allow for an additional $318,543 for projects already approved by the commission was also passed during the meeting, along with a resolution to adopt the proposed tax rate of $0.542160 per $100, which is the same as the last six years.