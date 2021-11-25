The evening was magical as hundreds gathered in downtown Marshall Wednesday to witness the opening ceremony of the annual Wonderland of Lights — a welcome change after COVID forced last year’s event to be virtual.
“I just wanted to welcome you all back to the Wonderland of Lights,” said Marshall Mayor Amy Ware.
“After 2020, we needed this joy back into our lives, so I hope 2021 and this Christmas season is full of joy and love and hope for you all,” the mayor said as she welcomed all and introduced special guests, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Reflecting on the special occasion, Marshall Main Street Director Veronique Ramirez expressed how excited she was to be a part of the planning as a newcomer to town.
“This is incredible. I’ve heard so many stories about how Marshall really comes together during Christmastime, and this is evident of (that),” she said, gazing at the festive crowd.
“Coming from a small town in South Texas, I’ve always seen images of Wonderland of Lights and being able to be involved and organize committees and get all of this together has been hard work, but seeing all of you here is definitely worth it,” said Ramirez.
Daniel Duke, the city’s new tourism director, also welcomed the crowd to the occasion.
“Having the opening of Wonderland of Lights so close to Thanksgiving is perfect,” said Duke. “We should all be thankful that we’re all here. COVID is subsiding; we can celebrate the holidays together and look forward to a great new year.”
Glenn Barnhart, managing director at Memorial City Hall, commented on the great line-up of performances for the affair. Performers included the Dance Bag, Marshall Mavettes, singer Kirsten Reese, singer Latrice Gray, the Marshall Symphony Quintet and the Trinity Episcopal School Choir.
Ramirez, along with city council members Amanda Abraham and Micah Fenton, thanked the Wonderland sponsors, city staff and volunteers who all made this season possible. Ramirez said Wonderland’s generous donors made the evening and the rest of the season possible. Councilmember Abraham echoed her sentiments.
“Our sponsors were very generous this year,” said Abraham, adding “We gathered more money than had been done in the previous years, so thank you very much to all the sponsors.”
Thanking city employees, Ramirez noted that the employees have worked tirelessly for the last two months to prep downtown for the occasion.
“For the past couple of weeks, we had a lift out here. There was a group of men that put up lights in October; so for two months they were putting lights on the courthouse. We had different departments that are under public works, under the direction of Eric Powell, and they worked tirelessly to make tonight light up, make the evening light up,” she said.
Ramirez also gave a special thanks to Main Street groundskeeper Thomas Carlisle Sr., as well as the city’s “appearance crew.”
“This year they cut off the old light strings wrapped around displays and restrung every display,” she said of the appearance crew.
Abraham offered a special thanks to the parks and recreation crew, who worked diligently stringing lights on the town’s crown jewel — the historic Harrison County courthouse.
“These are the four guys that really were suspended and dangling from this courthouse for the past two months,” Abraham said of the parks and recreation crew. “To get to the very top of that globe, there was no suspension, no cables, and no ability to harness yourself; so these guys really put their lives at risk to decorate this courthouse.”
Ramirez also thanked all volunteers and the city council and mayor for their devotion to the project, as well.
“It truly took a village to make Wonderland of Lights happen, and this is just the beginning,” said Ramirez. “We’re excited about next year. We’re already starting to plan things. We hope you enjoy this season.”