A preliminary schedule for Marshall’s annual Wonderland of Lights was released to the community prematurely on Facebook Monday, though officials have confirmed that the schedule is yet to be finalized by the city.
Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez said that the final schedule will be completed and released later this week, after members of the Wonderland of Lights committee meet today.
The preliminary schedule states that the hours for Wonderland of Lights will be reduced this year, beginning on Saturday, Nov. 27 and running through Saturday, Dec.18, though the lights will stay up through the end of the year.
The daily activities, according to the preliminary schedule, could run Thursdays through Saturdays from 6 to 10 p.m., and Sundays 4 to 9 p.m.
The schedule also has Wonderland of Lights closed Mondays for maintenance, and Tuesdays and Wednesdays for private rentals.
In 2020, the festival’s activities including Santa’s Village, ice skating and carousel rides were not held due to COVID-19. In 2019, Wonderland of Lights opened the day prior to Thanksgiving and remained open through Dec. 20 with the festival closed each Monday as well as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
More information, including a finalized schedule will be available through the Marshall News Messenger later this week.