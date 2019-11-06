With the holidays right around the corner community members across the United States are starting to plan their Christmas getaways.
According to Onlyinyourstate.com Marshall should be their first stop, ranking it the number one town that “Looks Like Something From A Hallmark Movie”.
The site listed Wonderland of Lights as this reason, marking the carriage rides, ice-skating rink, Santa’s Village and carousel as must sees this holiday season.
“Wonderland defiantly makes an impact in Marshall tourism wise,” said Mallori James, tourism and cultural director, “Guests travel to see Wonderland Of Lights for many miles and makes Marshall a destination during the Christmas season.”
James said that these visitors stay in Marshall hotels, eat at local restaurants, shop in local stores and even buy gas locally, all of which leaves a positive economic impact in Marshall.
“We’re proud of our festival and how after all these years it’s still held near and dear in so many hearts across Texas and beyond,” James said.
She said that it is not uncommon to see families make Marshall a holiday tradition, coming back year after year with new friends and family members.
Wonderland of Lights opening ceremony will take place later this month, kicking off Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.
For the full schedule of all Wonderland of Lights events go to www.marshalltexas.net.