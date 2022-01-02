Though exact numbers are not yet available from the 2021 Wonderland of Lights Festival, city employees reported high levels of visitation this season.
“We did see a great turn out this year,” City Communication Coordinator Jasmine Rios said.
Rios stated that a number of the festivals most popular activities, such as ice skating and horse-drawn carriage rides, sold out of tickets fairly early in the night multiple times.
“We were happy to see many families coming out to enjoy the lights and amenities located in downtown Marshall,” Rios said.
She also stated that the number of volunteers for this year’s festival was high as well, with a number of local churches and organizations coming out to volunteer their time at the festival along with individual community members.
“Wonderland of Lights is a huge festival that would not be possibly without the help of our community. Volunteers play a critical role in ensuring a successful event. The operation of the activities including the Skate Shack, Santa’s Village, Wonderland Express Train, and Carousel, were dependent on big-hearted volunteers to keep it staffed,” Rios said.
This year’s festival ran in downtown Marshall from Nov. 24 through Dec. 23, with the lights on the historical Harrison County Courthouse remaining up through the end of the year.
“Thank you to all of our volunteers, you all made it happen,” Garnett Johnson, Assistant Director of Community and Economic Development said.