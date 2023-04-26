The Woodawn Cemetery committee officially received and installed its historical marker, designated by the Texas Historical Commission in 2019 to commemorative the history of the grave site ranging back to the 1840s.
Diane Shaw with the committee said that the historical marker is the result of a long and dedicated line of community members who have worked over the years to compile historical documents and family lineage information to commemorate the document the history of the cemetery.
“When I first came on and started working on the project I already had a number of document piles to start from, and all of it was gathered beforehand for me,” Shaw said.
She recognized community members Alice Rose Davis Camp, Lowell Hill, J. W. (Billy) Westmoreland, Jr. for beginning the project, and the work that they did to make it a reality.
“They were so helpful but passed away before the marker arrived,” Shaw said, adding that, “Patsy Jo Gaines is still with us in Reunion Inn and I was able to verify questions that came up as we went along.”
The process to receive the historical marker required a 10-page documented essay with sources detailing the history and historical relevance of the site that was then brought before the Texas Historical Commission for consideration.
Shaw said that a lot of the research for their application actually came from Woodlawn Community Cookbooks, where historically family history was documented alongside family recipes. She worked alongside Rosemary McGrill to write the document.
Using this and the other information regarding the cemetery the group submitted the application, and was approved in 2019 for the marker. However, due to COVID-19 delays the marker itself did not finally arrive to the group until this year.
“This really is the result of years of work by many people to finally get this honor,” Shaw said, “Many of them have family buried here, and having the history preserved in this way is important.”
The historical marker is on display now at the Woodland Cemetery.