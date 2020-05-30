With school now officially out for the summer, work is well underway at Marshall High School to finish several projects to update and add on to the campus.
The multimillion updates include a facelift on the interior of the campus with new ceiling tiles being installed and new tile flooring for the 40 year old campus.Marshall ISD trustees have been steadily approving updates throughout the past year for Marshall High School. The latest projects approved include about $2.3 million for a new covered pavilion and turf practice field, about $1.7 million for new turf to be added at the Marshall High School baseball and softball fields, about $632,000 for new flooring at Marshall High School and about $102,000 for the renovation of the restrooms on both the home and visitors sides at Maverick Stadium.
“The students of Marshall deserve it,” Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson said earlier this month. “The community is ready. A plan, dreams and a vision with a supportive community and school board is unbeatable.”
The money for the multimillion dollar additions and projects will come from the district’s general fund balance and previously set aside money for these specific projects.
The about $1.7 million baseball/softball complex turf project was awarded to Hellas Construction, Inc., the same company that installed the new turf at Maverick Stadium. District officials said the new turf at the fields will allow the district to host tournaments and playoff games throughout the year.
Hellas Construction Inc. also won the about $2.3 million bid for the construction of the new multi-purpose practice field and covered pavilion which will be built in place of the current practice fields between Maverick Stadium and the baseball/softball complex.
The new covered pavilion will include a 120-yard turf practice field with markings for football, baseball, softball and soccer. The pavilion covering the field will be about 60 ft. tall and will include lights, netting and dividing curtains. District officials said in addition to the district’s sports teams, the Mavettes, band, Jr. ROTC and other groups will also be able to make use of the new practice field and covered pavilion.
District officials said the new covered pavilion will be the first of its kind in Texas, as there are only two completed pavilions in the U.S. — one located at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and another at the University of South Alabama.
The about $632,000 for the new high school flooring project was awarded to Paint, Etc., of Longview and will include the removal of all existing tile floor in the high school, excluding the 12 new science labs that were installed two years ago. The new tile flooring will be installed with grey and red tile being used as primary and accent colors, as well as installation of commercial walk-off carpet at entry points to the school.
Casey Sloan Construction had the winning bid for the restroom renovations at Maverick Stadium, which will include new furnishings in the restrooms, new paint and cleaning out of the plumbing lines. The campus is also getting a new $1 million Ag Barn on site of the current Ag classroom. The new facility will be about 8,000 to 12,000 sq. ft. and will house Ag student projects for show animals, as well as two classrooms and restrooms.