Workforce Solutions of East Texas is partnering with the East Texas Council of Governments to host its second annual rural economic development forum series, titled this year as “Rural, Set, Go: Boost!”
The annual forum series kicked off this month and will run through May, hosted in a range of rural East Texas counties.
The event will be held in Wood County on April 26, Marion County May 3, Panola County May 10, Rusk County May 17 and Harrison County May 24, with more details as to location and time to be announced at www.easttexasworkforce.org/ruralsetgo, at a later date.
All events are open to local community and business leaders, employers, school districts, secondary schools, economic development corporations and chamber of commerce members.
“Workforce Solutions East Texas has been a secret far too long. We want and need all of our employers and educational institutions to know all of the available resources we have to offer,” said Workforce Solutions East Texas Center Director Angelia Snow, “And then, they need to take advantage of them. Together, we can help each community within East Texas to ‘grow their own workforce’.”
Snow explained that “Rural, Set, Go: Boost!” is an intentional strategy to engage community leaders, business leaders and community members in open conversations about the factors that influence their local workforce and economic development needs.
“The Rural, Set, Go initiative is a collaborative effort that will help identify workforce issues by individual counties in the East Texas region. We at Workforce Solutions East Texas are ‘rolling up our sleeves’ to address the issues and deliver solutions,” said Workforce Solutions East Texas Board Chairman Claude Figueroa.
WSET was awarded $200,000 in grant funds at the Texas Workforce Commission Conference held in November 2021 to assist the agency in expanding its annual event series.
Snow said that the organization will also utilize input from participants in the 2021 forum series in this year’s events, to assist in connecting participants with program information, including work-based learning, training and even child care services.
“One of the greatest resources East Texas employers offer employees is the chance to work in the towns and countryside of the Piney Woods, close enough to markets to conduct business, far enough to not spend hours commuting. Come tell us how to help you draw, support, and refine your talent base, taking your business to the next level,” Doug Shryock, WSET Executive Director said.