The Harrison County Courthouse took a direct lightning strike Friday afternoon, at approximately 5:30 p.m., as a strong band of storms passed through Marshall.
The courthouse suffered substantial damage to the elevator systems, lighting, and other electrical pathways.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s dispatch office was affected and the radio communications, 911 phone service, fire and EMS dispatch were knocked-off for a short time. The 911 system has been brought back online and dispatch is operating.
The building superintendent, Brad Thomas, and his staff are working diligently to repair the affected areas of the main courthouse.
The courthouse will be closed on July 5 for the Independence Day holiday.
If you have business in the courthouse, as it reopens on Tuesday, be aware that there may be accessibility and other limitations.