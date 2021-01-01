Elizabeth Frances Redfern Newberg, who turned 100 on Christmas Day and is a Marine Corps veteran who served in World War 2, recently had a surprise Zoom birthday party, planned by her family.
During the Zoom party, Mrs. Newberg received a flag flown over the Iwo Jima Memorial in Washington D.C.
The party was MCed by Col. Ken Hopper, president of the Marine Corps Reserve Association. He was instrumental in arranging for a flag to be flown for her over the Iwo Jima Memorial in Washington D.C., according to her family members.
Also attending were several members of the board of directors for the association as well as family members and friends across the globe. He also presented her with a lifetime membership and numerous gifts from the association.
In addition, she received a flag flown over the state capital from State Senator Bryan Hughes.
Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Congressman Louie Gohmert sent birthday greetings to Mrs. Newberg.
