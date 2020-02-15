Marshall ISD officials celebrated the new, permanent home of its World War II Memorial at Yates Cemetery in Scottsville on Friday.
The memorial previously sat at the old high school/junior high school building for 66 years — until it was removed in 2018 and renovated and installed at Yates Cemetery this past fall.
Bob Yates, a 1949 graduate of Marshall High School and war veteran himself, approached district officials in Fall 2017 following a news article which outlined the district’s desire to preserve and move the monument to a new location as the old junior high, which had served as Marshall High School from 1924-1980, was closing.
Yates Cemetery is a veterans cemetery in Scottsville and will now be the new permanent home of the monument. ”We are happy that it now has a permanent place, and a better home for it than we had originally,” Marshall ISD’s David Weaver said.
Weaver noted the help of Marshall Monument, who volunteered to help transport, store and eventually install the monument at it’s new location.
Also present during the event was Kim Yates Oney, who stated how excited the family was to have the monument in their cemetery.
“I want to thank everyone involved for the privilege of housing the monument here,” she said.
Travis Keeney thanked the school district and the Yates family for taking the initiative to get the monument a new home.
“We call this generation the greatest generation, and I think that is a fitting term,” Keeney said. “Twelve percent of the population was wounded in World War II, and numbers like that affect small communities like this on a much larger scale.”
Keeney finished his comments by listing the names of individuals honored on the memorial.
The Marshall Junior ROTC members then dedicated the flags at the memorial to conclude the ceremony.