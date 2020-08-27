As Harrison County residents made preparations for storms associated with Category 4 Hurricane Laura, no one expected to escape with as little damage as the county and city received.
No injuries have been reported in Harrison County, and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office was reporting no major road closures or damage. Much of the local damage suffered was downed trees and power lines, as the storm shifted slightly to the east overnight.
"We're seeing these kind of impacts across much of the area," Warning Coordination Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum said in a Facebook live update Thursday. "Now the worst impacts look to have been across Natchitoches, Grant, Sabine Parishes as still probably a Category 2 Hurricane Laura was pushing into the southern portions of those areas. It weakened to a Cat 1, but still (we're) seeing quite a bit of damage down in those areas, certainly hurricane-force wind gusts."
Woodrum said Laura weakened to a tropical storm after it started hitting Northwest Louisiana. Minor flooding is a concern in portions of East Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Northern Louisiana, but Woodrum said the storm was clearing out on the southern side.
Regionally, Marshall recorded 48 mph winds. Shreveport recorded wind gusts up to 66 mph. The highest reported rainfall for today and yesterday was in Natchitoches at 7.5 inches. Toledo Bend Dam reported 5 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday.
The NWS said any flooding in the East Texas area should be localized, given recent dry conditions. But a flash flood watch is still in effect through 7 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service says afternoon thunderstorms will remain possible through the weekend and into early next week.
Emergency officials from throughout East Texas were relieved to see Hurricane Laura shift tracks slightly, preventing damage.
"Thank y’all for your prayers they seemed to have worked, we dodged a bullet! Everyone was ready to respond and I’m very happy to report very minimal to no damage in the county. The Sheriff and his jail staff with the help of the trustees filled and handed out well over 1,200 sand bags," Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims stated that the majority of the county escaped from serious damage.
"It looks like Harrison County will miss the worst of the wind and storms. I'm watching the weather stations at the Harrison County Airport and Shreveport Regional Airport. Our airport has seen gusts up to 32mph, Shreveport was up to 50 but reporting 44 right now. We've had reports of a few trees down and one on a house near Waskom," he said.
Power Outages
SWEPCO was reporting more than 125,000 customers without power at 11 a.m. Thursday, with most of those outages in northwest and central Louisiana. Locally, SWEPCO's outage map had 613 customers in Marshall and 30 in Hallsville without power.
SWEPCO says it is assessing damage from the storm.
The Panola Harrison Electric Cooperative reported sustained winds from Laura had caused damage throughout its system.