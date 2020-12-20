‘Everyone plays a part’ took on a special sentiment in Marshall on Saturday as Sullivan’s Funeral Home along with local volunteer and Sullivan employee Robert Coleman hosted the first-ever Wreaths Across America event in town.
Despite a torrential downpour, volunteers, community activists, Patriot Guard members and members of the Marshall High School JROTC took place in the ceremony held at Algoma Cemetery.
During the National Wreaths Across America Day, held Dec. 19 at 2,557 participating locations, dedicated Americans in every state honored the nation’s heroes by placing a total of 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths on their headstones and remembering them, by saying each name out loud.
In Marshall, 364 wreaths were purchased by community members, businesses and the Rotary Club of Marshall, and then laid on veterans’ graves. Each live, balsam veteran’s wreath is a gift of respect and appreciation and it is placed on graves by volunteers as a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy. For centuries, fresh evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually.
Under a covered awning at Algoma Cemetery on Saturday morning, a ceremony was held to remember those who fought to ensure American’s freedoms.
During the ceremony the JROTC posted the colors, Joseph Ellenburg sang the National Anthem and members of the East Texas Patriot Guard dedicated a wreath to those fallen in each branch of service and for the 81,900 service members still classified as Prisoners of War and Missing in Action. At the conclusion of the ceremony, volunteers spread throughout the cemetery, in the rain, to lay wreaths on the tombstones of veterans.
”Remember, we are not here to decorate graves, we are not here to remember their deaths, but their lives,” Coleman said. “Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful American.”