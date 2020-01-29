Traffic was impeded Tuesday as the entrance ramp to Interstate 20 was blocked by an overturned 18 wheeler off Farm-to-Market 3251.
Around 1:30 p.m. emergency services personnel were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover accident on FM 3251 when a truck rolled over.
Marshall FD, Hallsville FD, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and State Troopers responded to the crash.
It is unknown if wet conditions due to rain had any impact on the wreck or whether any injuries resulted from the crash. Traffic was impeded for about an hour.