ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields High School senior Keyaria Harrison took home the 2019 homecoming queen crown for the Yellowjackets on Friday.
Harrison was escorted by fellow senior Keegan Wyatt and father Albert Harrison Jr. before the Yellowjackets faced off against Queen City on Friday at Yellowjacket Stadium.
Next up, Marshall High School will host its homecoming court festivities at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 when the Mavericks face off against Nacogdoches at Maverick Stadium. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.
Hallsville High School will also host its homecoming court festivities at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 when the Bobcats face off against Jacksonville. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
The Karnack ISD Indians will host their homecoming in January with the school’s basketball team.