The Women’s Center of East Texas will host two yoga events to bring awareness to domestic violence during the month of October.
Megan Johnson the Community Outreach Coordinator for the center will run both events, the first in Longview at the Freedom Yoga on Oct. 13 and the second in Marshall at Core Yoga on Oct. 26.
The event at Freedom Yoga will run from 4 to 5 p.m. and the event at Core Yoga will run from 1 to 2 p.m., you can register for both at the groups Facebook page at Facebook.com/womenscenteretx.
“If we want to have safety in our community, we must prioritize domestic violence and work together as law enforcement officers, district attorney’s offices, domestic violence shelters, the media and the community,” Johnson said.
She said that the goal of the event is to raise awareness for the issue of Domestic Violence in the community during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness month.
“All families deserve to be safe. There is help. There are excellent domestic violence programs in East Texas where families can turn to find services and safe shelter. Domestic violence is knowable, predictable and preventable,” she said.
Victims of family violence can call the Women’s Center of East Texas at 903-295-7526 or call the local hotline at 800-441-5555.
You can also visit the groups website at wc-et.org for more information.