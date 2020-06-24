The Greater Marshall Chamber Of Commerce in partnership with the city of Marshall hosted a ribbon cutting for the 2020 Census on Monday.
On the north steps of the historic courthouse, community members and leaders gathered to promote the importance￼ of counting every citizen. With the message “You Matter,” residents were encouraged to fill out their census form online or by hardcopy to ensure critical funding comes back to Harrison County.
Rush Harris of Medco Marshall Economic Development Corporation, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, Marcial Avelar of Avelar & Asociados, LLC, and Stormy Nickerson were on-hand at the event and are supporting census efforts locally.
A few of the programs which stand to benefit are school lunch programs, Headstart, daycare services, senior adult services, firefighter support, state parks and trails and roadways. Even redistricting is determined by the data collected once every 10 years, affecting the areas in which Texas State Representatives serve. Every person matters.
Be counted, and make a difference here at home. Fill out your form at www.2020census.gov today.